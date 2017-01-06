Solar Panels Are A Go In Cochrane

Looking for ways to use more renewable energy?

The Town of Cochrane approved the use of solar panels last spring as part of their Renewable Energy Framework.

With the new heavy taxes on carbon and rising costs of energy, this may be an option for some Cochranites.

Nicole Tomes, Planner for the Town of Cochrane says because of the changes to land use bylaws, you're allowed to put solar panels on the roof of your house.

"These panels will offset the cost of your utilities over time. They are getting more efficient all the time, and depending on the quality of solar panels you use."

Tomes says there's no need for a permit for the panels themselves, but you will need an electrical permit and a structural check.

The Provincial Government is already rolling out energy rebates and will soon provide educational information about saving energy and money.

Until then, Tomes suggests doing the little things like switching to more energy efficient appliances, light bulbs and being aware of energy use.

She also suggests having a home energy audit, to get an energy star rating for your house.

For more information about renewable technologies available in Cochrane, you can see the Renewable Energy Framework

