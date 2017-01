Airdrie Dads (AD) offered free rides to prevent impaired driving on New Years Eve.

From the rides provided, Dads Against Drunk Driving (DADD) raised $1,300 in donations.

The idea was brought to Airdrie by brothers Lucas and Mitchell George. It has since gathered support from AD.

All of the funds raised will go right back into the community.

