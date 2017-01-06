Kindness Month Returns to Airdrie

January has once again been proclaimed Kindness Month in Airdrie, thanks to a push by the 30 Acts of Kindness Committee.

Laurie with 30AOK hopes that residents of the city will step up and commit to performing one random act of kindness each day this month. To help, 30AOK has put together a list of suggestions that will brighten someones day, without stretching your wallet.

"We're trying to keep it low key this year, only financially low key, so what we've done is we've created thirty different suggestions of different acts of kindness that you can do in your community."

The list is meant as a jumping off point, and can be found on the group's Facebook page. The group will also be tweeting a new suggestion every day from their Twitter account.

The group is also encouraging people to share their stories on social media.

"Sometimes someone impacts you, they do something extremely generous for you or extremely kind. We're just trying to encourage people to share those stories if they have them. So, if you've been impacted by kindness, we're encouraging people, they can go on our Facebook page and share it or just tag us when they share it on their own social media, and we'd love to share those stories as well, because it really just builds the community knowing that there's these great things happening in our community."

