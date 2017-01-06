Your Input Is Appreciated

A new year means another chance for Airdrie's Member of Parliament to hear from his neighbours.

Conservative MP Blake Richards will be holding three input sessions in January to hear the thoughts of those in the Banff-Airdrie riding.

Richards says that with the growing Federal Deficit and looming National Carbon Tax, families in Airdrie will be hit hard.

On January 18, Richards will be at Cochrane Toyota from 5:45-7pm and in Airdrie from 7:45 to 9pm at the Rotary Room in Genesis Place.

