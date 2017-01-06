Survey Finds Residents Prefer Large Bins

With curbside recycling pickup and new regulations on waste coming in the spring, the City of Airdrie took time to get feedback from residents.

The City has released the results, showing that the majority of Airdrie residents would prefer a larger cart.

Based on the survey 94% said that they would rather have a 240L cart as opposed to an 80L cart.

The survey also found that 22% of people would trade their current green organics cart for a smaller 80L cart if there was no charge to do so. That number dropped to 9% if it involved a 20$-40$ fee for the exchange.

