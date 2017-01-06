The Best Kept Secret in Cochrane

The Cochrane Foundation is an endowment fund with a mandate of improving quality of life for Cochrane and Area residents.

This group of philanthropists have been in Cochrane for 23 years and given almost $800,000 in grants to Cochrane and area non profit charities representing needs of community members.

On top of helping non profit organizations, the foundation supports medical causes and students pursuing a career in the medical field. The board of 9 community volunteer members review applications every year, and decide which groups the foundation will award the grants to.

Tim Harvie, Cochrane Foundation Chairman, said this seems to be one of the best kept secrets in Cochrane. The foundation gives $50,000 to $60,000 a year back to the community, and most community members don't know it exists.

Any community, non profit organization is invited to submit an application for consideration. There is also a separate grant that is tied to the Cochrane Foundation called the Dr. George McQuitty Medical Scholarship. This fund was set up by the late Dr. McQuitty, providing $3000-$5000 a year in grants for medical equipment within the community, or any Cochrane graduate pursing a career in the medical field.

"The way we divide up the money varies every year depending on who applies and what the need is."

Harvie added, "It is amazing the applications we don't get. There are groups in Cochrane we know could use the money, but we can't give it to the groups that don't apply."

The dead line for applications is January 31. The board will deliberate the need of each applicant, and award grants in March to the lucky recipients.

To find out how to apply for grants from the Cochrane Foundation, click here.

