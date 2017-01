Just before 3:00 am on December 30, Airdrie RCMP were alerted by an alarm company to a break and enter in progrees at Fraserway RV.

When Police arrived on the scene, the suspects had already fled, stealing a white 2016 Ford Lariat SRW with no licence plate. The truck was used to break through a fence and escape.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the RCMP at (403) 945-7200.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]