2017 Will See a New Animal Shelter

It's been a long road, but the Wild Rose Humane Society (WRHS) has a new home.

The organization has purchased a building and land in Didsbury, which used to house the town's vet clinic.

"This is a significant step forward for the WRHS in raising the standard of care and support for animals in need and for encouraging responsible pet ownership in communities between lnnisfail and Airdrie," said Dean Orlando, Volunteer President, WRHS.

Once the building has been cleaned and refurbished, it will house cats, dogs, and other small animals. It will serve from Airdrie to Innisfail.

"We are not yet accepting pets at the shelter, but are continuing to foster animals in need until the shelter is operational." said Orlando.

The shelter is set for a grand opening in Spring 2017.

