Money From Taxes!

Less than one week after officially rolling out their Carbon Levy, the Government of Alberta are ready to give out rebates.

On January 5th, Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman met with an Edmonton family who'll receive a rebate along with over 60% of Alberta households.

“The carbon price is a made-in-Alberta solution that protects pocketbooks with rebates for 66 per cent of Albertans to help our most vulnerable and ensures that we get pipelines built." says Hoffman.

Here's how the numbers work out for those lower and middle income residents receiving the rebates in 2017.

                           A single adult earning up to $47,500 a year will get a rebate of $200.

                           A couple earning up to $95,000 a year will get a rebate of $300

                           Parents will also receive an additional $30 per child to a maximum of four children.

The rebates will be directly deposited or mailed in either 2 installments through the year or 4, depending on the amount you're eligible for.

 

