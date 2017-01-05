One Year Anniversary for Distracted Driving Law

The Distracted Driving Law is having its first birthday. Do you still have both hands on the wheel?

It has been a little more than 365 days since the Traffic Safety Act of Distracted Driving was implemented and it would appear Alberta drivers are getting a failing grade.

Cochrane RCMP Sergeant David Hardy, Integrated Traffic Services, said personally he hasn’t seen any decrease in the usage of cell phones.

"You see it constantly; I see it in my private vehicle, I see it when I am in my police vehicle."

A big factor is drivers hiding phones in their laps, however, Hardy said they have successfully prosecuted drivers observing them looking up and down from their laps. Just because law enforcement doesn’t see the phone in your hand, doesn't mean you won't get charged.

"Cell phone usage continues to be rampant. There is a lot of work to be done and educational messages to get out there."

Hardy said research shows you are 23 times more likely to be involved in a collision if you are texting and driving and four times more likely if talking on a cell phone, even hands free can be a problem.

"There is still an increased chance of being in a collision if you are using hands free, however, there is an option of using hands free under the Alberta Legislation."

Hardy said putting your cell phone completely away while driving is the only way to save yourself from a hefty fine or being involved in a distracted driving collision.

If you are caught driving distracted you will be hit with a $287 fine and 3 demerit points.

