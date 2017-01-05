City Sends Out Annual Assessments

The City of Airdrie mailed out annual Assessment notices on Tuesday, January 3, meaning property owners can expect to see them in their mailboxes soon.

City assessor Valerie Cottreau said overall, the housing market in Airdrie is healthy despite the economic down turn.

"The City's housing market is very stable. It's a positive sign that our community is very desirable, and people love our city."

According to Cottreau, the assessments show that residential properties have dipped a little.

"Our single family properties have slightly decreased, however having said that, we will have properties that increase and decrease at various rates, so we will see fluctuations in the assessments. But overall they're fairly stable."

Meanwhile, Cottreau said that the non-residential market has plateaued.

"With our non-residential market, the rental rates and the vacancies are holding steady, so we're not seeing much of a fluctuation with the non-residential values."

Besides the mailed out assessments, the residents can learn more online. The City is encouraging residents to sign up for a MyAirdrie account at http://www.airdrie.ca/myairdrie. Once you have a MyAirdrie account, you will be able to view details of your assessment online.

Cottreau said City assessors will be available to discuss assessments with residents, but she encourages people to go online first.

