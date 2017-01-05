Common Sense Could Prevent Car Thefts

Car thieves are taking advantage of the cold weather.

With a slew of idling vehicles stolen out of driveways in December and January, Cst. Jennifer Weedmark with the RCMP said to use common sense when warming your vehicle to ensure you aren't the victim of a theft.

"If you're going to leave your vehicle idling, try to use your auto start so there's no actual keys in the ignition. If there are keys in the ignition, make sure the vehicle is locked and use two sets of keys so only you can gain access to your vehicle.

Cst. Weedmark said other precautions you can take to guard against car theft are always keeping an eye on your running vehicle, being aware of your surroundings and anyone near your running vehicle, never leaving valuables in a running vehicle, and not leaving your vehicle warming for long so you don't get distracted.

