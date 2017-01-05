Donated Trees Benefit Hurting Animals

  • Print
If you are an animal lover, you might be interested in an alternative to recycling your used Christmas tree. 

On January 8, the Alberta Institute of Wildlife Conservation located near Madden will be accepting live trees as donations.

"We are looking for Christmas trees that don't have any ornaments on it, and as little tinsel as possible. If it doesn't have any tinsel, that's always better, just because some of the animals can choke on it," said Erica Gould, Wildlife Rehabilitation Technician with AIWC.

AIWC will not be accepting artificial trees this year, as they have a number left over from last year. Gould said that the trees will be used to make the animals at AIWC feel a little more at home.

"We are looking to put the trees within all our enclosures, inside and outside, just to mimic a natural environment for the animals."

AIWC is dedicated to taking in injured and orphaned animals, giving them medical care and rehabilitation, and then returning them to the wild. Gould explained they have a number of animals, including mammals such as porcupines, deer and skunks, birds like owls, hawks, a Canada goose and ducks, and even a tiger salamander.

The donated trees serve a number of purposes. Gould explained they are for enrichment, making the enclosures feel more natural. The animals also use them for warmth, to hide food, and even as a food supply.

Anyone wanting to donate their tree has to do it this weekend. AIWC will also be offering tours of their facility on the same day.

"We are only accepting them on January 8, this upcoming Sunday. We are accepting them from 9:00am to 5:00pm while we're here, and then the tour's at 1:30pm and 2:30pm if they're interested in doing that."

 

