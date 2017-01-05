Police Investigate CrossIron Assault

Airdrie RCMP are looking into an assault that occurred at CrossIron Mills on Wednesday, December 28.

At approximately 3:45pm, a man approached a woman and tried to strike up a conversation with her. The woman declined to talk with the man and left the mall shortly after. While walking to her car, the man approached the woman again. He grabbed her arm and made threatening comments to her. The woman was able to break out of his grasp, and an unidentified witness scared the suspect away.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his late 20's or early 30's, between 5'7" and 5'11", thin, weighing about 160 pounds, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and unshaven scruff.

The RCMP have released a composite sketch of the suspect. If anyone is able to identify the man, or if they witnessed the incident, they are asked to contact the RCMP at (403) 945-7200.

