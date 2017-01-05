Cochrane RCMP Searching for Missing Man

Cochrane RCMP are looking for the public's help in locating 27 year old Lorenzo Anthony Bearspaw, who has been missing since Sunday, January 1.

Bearspaw was last seen getting into a vehicle with other men after a New Years Eve party. The vehicle was later found abandoned in a ditch. Police do not know what happened to Bearspaw once he left the vehicle.

Lorenzo Bearspaw is described as aboriginal, 5'8" tall and 143 pounds with a slim build. He has long dark hair and possible tattoos on his right hand. Bearspaw has ties to the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and to Calgary.

Cochrane RCMP are investigating the circumstances surrounding Bearspaw leaving the New Years Eve party. Anyone with information that can help the investigation, or with knowledge of Bearspaw's whereabouts is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at (403) 851-8000 or your local detachment.

