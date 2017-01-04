Conservationist Concerned About Free Discovery Passes

  • Print
Like many Canadians, residents of Airdrie will be taking advantage of free Discovery Passes in 2017 to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary.

While many are looking forward to free access to Canada's national parks, conservationist are concerned that an increase of visitors could actually cause damage.

Anne-Marie Syslak, Executive Director of the Southern Alberta chapter of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, worries that not enough focus has been placed on conservation and educating Canadians on how to steward the parks. Syslak said when it comes to visiting the parks, it's important to be respectful of the natural areas.

"It's really important for people to be respectful, take away your garbage, keep to the trails. You know, it's just like going to visit someone in their home. You're respectful. You don't trash their home and then leave, because you're not going to be invited back, and it's kind of the same principle."

Syslak said that there are unique challenges with Banff, since it is a prime tourist destination. The park is already overwhelmed with visitors, and Syslak said that is likely to increase this year with free Discovery Passes. Even though Banff is in Airdrie's back yard, Syslak said you should consider visiting other national parks this year.

"There's so many wonderful places in and across Canada. Banff isn't necessarily the destination, and you might want to explore some of those other hidden gems."

If you do choose to head out to the Rockies this year, Syslak said there are some things you should do before and during your stay.

"If you do go to Banff, plan. I would probably try to be efficient with your trip and look at carpooling because it is going to be a problem with cars. Learn about how to be safe when you're going through the trails with the animals. Make sure when you pack your picnic, you pack it all back up, even those banana peels and apple cores, they don't belong in the park. And really learn about these places. They've got an amazing history, they've got amazing animals, and we are so lucky that they're literally in our backyard, and we want to make sure we keep them there for our children and grandchildren and for the future."

 

