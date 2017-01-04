RCMP Chase American Cash Counterfeiters

People are taking dramatic action to find money in this time of economic struggles.

Following an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency at a local grocery store, the RCMP urges you to be able to recognize counterfeit bills.

On December 4, two men used counterfeit U.S. cash to purchase gas and items at a southwest Airdrie grocery store and gas bar. The men left the scene in a light brown Dodge Caravan with a fish decal mounted above the license plate.

The first man is described as Caucasian in his twenties, between 5'8" and 5'11" with short brown hair. The second man is describe as Caucasian in his twenties, between 5'8" and 5'11". Anyone able to identify these suspects is asked to contact the RCMP at (403) 945-7200.

Cst. Jennifer Weedmark with the RCMP said that it is important to protect yourself against counterfeit cash, especially if you are a business owner.

"I would suggest if you own a business, and you are in the service of receiving different types of cash, that you inform yourself on the different types of security features that are on Canadian bills as well as American bills."

Cst. Weedmark said some resources to learn the difference between authentic and counterfeit bills are the Bank of Canada's website and the U.S. Currency Education Program's website.

