Firefighters Contain New Years Eve Blaze

Just after noon on December 31, Airdrie firefighters were dispatched to a blaze at a house in Silver Springs.

The fire department was responding to a call from a neighbour who saw smoke coming from the house. Deputy Chief Garth Rabel said that crews quickly determined the house was under renovation, and no one was inside. However, the fire had been burning for some time, making the house dangerous to enter.

"The front passage was compromised, as far as the floor was quite soft and spongy. So that meant our crews couldn't immediately get inside, so they got windows around the basement and that's where they initiated the fire attack from."

No one was injured. Once the fire was extinguished, a preliminary estimate placed the damages at $70,000.

Rabel said that the fire is still under investigation and no cause has been determined.

"There's no cause right now, and the RCMP will be working with the Fire Prevention Bureau to investigate, so I think it'd be fair to say right now that it is suspicious and it requires further investigation."

