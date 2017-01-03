Local Francophones Come Through For Community Links

Zone Franco D'Airdrie donated $300 to Airdrie's Community Links on Thursday, December 22nd.

The group was founded by members of Airdrie's French speaking community, and aims to help local organizations while sharing francophone culture.

The money was raised at an event the group held on November 27th. The event featured a spaghetti sauce tasting contest and a circus performance.

Most of the group's activity takes place on their Facebook page.

