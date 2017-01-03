RCMP Look to Track Down Suspect

Airdrie RCMP are looking for a suspect involved in a break and enter on December 5, 2016.

Between 6 am and 1 pm, an unknown person broke into a residence near Balzac in Golden Key Estates.

Several items were taken from the house, including a credit card belonging to the home owner. This card was used at a number of locations.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

