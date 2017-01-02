Another Year of Local News

With 2017 upon us, there will be another year of news in the City of Airdrie.
- Former Airdrie resident Douglas Garland goes on trial (Jan. 16th) for the murder of Alvin & Kathy Liknes, and their Grandson Nathan O'Brien.
- Asian themed New Horizon Shopping Centre under construction.
- Airdrie's Aaron Dell and Ty Rattie live NHL dreams.
- Affects of the new Carbon Tax.
- Residents prepare to welcome two new Airdrie Shopping Centres.
Many of the stories that shaped 2016 will carry on into the new year as well:
- City Council faces need for more facilities.
- The battle for better health care in Airdrie rages on.
- Population contiues to grow.
- Crossfield considers cameras in town.
- Airdrie organization Haiti Arise continues to help rebuilding efforts in Haiti.
Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]