Another Year of Local News

With 2017 upon us, there will be another year of news in the City of Airdrie.

Former Airdrie resident Douglas Garland goes on trial (Jan. 16th) for the murder of Alvin & Kathy Liknes, and their Grandson Nathan O'Brien.

Asian themed New Horizon Shopping Centre under construction.

Airdrie's Aaron Dell and Ty Rattie live NHL dreams.

Affects of the new Carbon Tax.

Residents prepare to welcome two new Airdrie Shopping Centres.

Many of the stories that shaped 2016 will carry on into the new year as well:

City Council faces need for more facilities.

The battle for better health care in Airdrie rages on.

Population contiues to grow.

Crossfield considers cameras in town.

Airdrie organization Haiti Arise continues to help rebuilding efforts in Haiti.

