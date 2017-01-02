Officials Warn of Camping Crunch This Summer

It may be way too early to be thinking about Summer camping, but it might be necessary.

Parks Canada has opened their camping registration early this year, and encourage all Albertans to plan ahead.

In celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary, Parks Canada has been offering free Discovery Passes to Canadians.

For this reason, a huge demand for campsites is anticipated, so you may wanna get planning as soon as possible.

You can find more information on the Parks Canada website.

