Cochrane RCMP Respond to New Years Eve Theft

Category: Local News

Cochrane RCMP are looking for two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, December 31st. 

A residents from Twp Rd 250 called in saying that two males had stolen various items out of a vehicle on private property. 

The owner tracked the suspects down near the Edge School for Athletes and confronted them. All of the property was then returned. 

Both of the males took off in a light green Subaru Legacy station wagon which was reported stolen from Calgary the day before. It had an Alberta license plate bearing BRV1917.

The driver was described as a Caucasian male in his mid 40's, with a shaved or bald head, wearing dark glasses, and a lumberjack style red and black flannel shirt.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the two suspects, contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

