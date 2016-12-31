Alberta Strong Resonates With MP Richards

Banff-Airdrie Member of Parliament Blake Richards reflects on 2016's highs and lows.

MP Richards, says although 2016 was a tough and challenging year marked by a down turned economy and lack of government support on a federal level; the province's power to unite in times of need was a high point of the past year. The strength and spirit of Albertans could be seen across the country as people came together to support those affected by the Fort McMurray wildfire.

"We saw Albertans come together, we saw people open up their homes, we saw people providing supplies, giving generously to the Red Cross. There are countless numbers of these acts of kindness that were performed by Albertans and people across Canada, and I think that really shows the strength of of our province, the strength of our country, and the generosity spirit we have among our people."

Even though it was a terrible, tragic situation, the power of unification was a highlight for Richards.

When it comes to this past year, Richards says 2016 has been marked by struggling businesses, job loss, and rising unemployment; Richards says from a government level we are not getting the support we need.

"You've got the Liberals putting a federal carbon tax in place and they have said no to the northern gateway which would have created thousands of jobs, so these are the decisions being made that are making those situations worse."

Tax increases being implemented by the Liberals are not helping our small business community in fact they continue to hurt owners and the people they employ.

"They promised to reduce the small business tax and they didn't and of course the CPP premiums are being increased. That is going to hurt both small businesses and Canadian families, and then we actually discovered this issue that we are working on trying to get a fix for; essentially they are telling some businesses they are too small to be a small business and they are going to hit them with a corporate tax rate."

For Richards, these are issues that show the lack of government support for a province which is already struggling.

MP Richards will continue to push and advocate for benefit changes for families who have a lost child, as well as work on electoral reform.

"I have been part of this special committee that was set up by the government to look at changing the voting system. I have been firmly pushing all along that there needs to be a referendum of the Canadian people, they need to decide before anyone changes their voting system."

Moving into 2017, Richards says we need to continue to push to get our voices heard to governments that don't seem to get it.

"I certainly encourage everyone to reach out through me and add their voice to the work that we're doing so we can continue to push loudly on their behalf and we can't give up. We have to continue to push these issues and if nothing else we make a difference so that we can see a change in government next time around."

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]