Despite Cold, Festival Shines

This December has been interesting for the Festival of Lights to say the least. After spending half their operating budget to upgrade their lights, the Festival saw inconsistent turnout due to extreme cold weather.

Michelle Prizak, coordinator for the Festival of Lights, said they strange attendance was felt.

"We know that it is down for sure. We can see on average between two and six thousand people on an evening, and we know that there's some nights we've seen a couple dozen. It's weather dependant"

Despite the early difficulties, Prizak said that the Festival is on track to end strong.

"The last week here has been really fun, the weather has certainly improved, and so we're looking forward to seeing where we end up."

The year wasn't all bad either. According to Prizak, one of the biggest highlights of the season was the Great Airdrie Train Race on December 22. And with a few days left before the Festival wraps up, there are still fun events planned.

"On New Year's Eve, we're encouraging people to go down, watch the fireworks at Ed Eggerer Park, but then head on over to Festival of Lights, because we've got a DJ dance party coming in that's family friendly, and still budget friendly."

 

