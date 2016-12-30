Airdrie Rings In New Year With Resolutions

It's that time of year again: Time to make (and break) your New Year's resolutions.

We hit the streets of Airdrie and asked residents if they had any New Year's resolutions for 2017.

"I always have them. They never get fulfilled," said Sue through chuckles.

"Try to go to the gym. Eat healthy. The same resolutions I break every year," answered Mark.

"Fish some more," said Wes David, Fishing Chair with Airdrie Hunting & Fishing Association who we had interviewed for another story just days before.

"Quit drinking energy drinks," replied Dryden during a break from shovelling.

