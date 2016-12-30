Should Cochrane Start 24 Hour Health Care Conversation?

  • Print
With increased population growth should Cochrane be thinking about 24 hour health care?

Cochrane Councillor Ross Watson feels healthcare in Cochrane flies under the radar as a problem that needs addressing.

"I believe Cochrane needs a 24 hour Urgent Care and I believe the Urgent Care needs to have overnight observation beds, so if a doctor wants to hold a patient for observation they can actually do it here in Cochrane rather than have the parent bundle them up to Calgary."

Watson says he has been bothered for many years that both Banff and Canmore have hospitals, while Cochrane continues to struggle to provide overnight care if need be.

Although Cochrane promotes a great opportunity for senior living, Watson says even a place like Big Hill Lodge struggles. If the Lodge has a sick senior, due to the flu, Watson says they have to almost send that person to the hospital due to not having 24 hour nursing care available.

"They don't have a person or system where they can have an ill person over night at the Big Hill Lodge, and sometimes that is all they need. Where I think we should be able to basically do those things in Cochrane."

Cameron Westhead, MLA Banff-Cochrane, says 24 hour health care is not something that has been brought to his attention, but it will be something he looks into.

"As Cochrane continues to grow there is going to be different needs in the community, and certainly something I want to stay on top of, and make sure the needs of the community are met."

Watson believes the timing is right.

"I think Cochrane deserves it."

 

