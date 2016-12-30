  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Although 2016 was a challenging year for Airdrie in many ways, Shay Barker at the City of Airdrie says the city still experienced growth.

"We can look at the provincial numbers and know that it was a challenging year. We know that there's a number of people that were laid off. But within Airdrie itself, and not to undermine the fact that there are people that are struggling in Airdrie, we still saw substantial growth."

Barker, Economic Development Officer with the City, explained that Airdrie saw an average of 8.6 new residents per day, for a total population growth of 5.37%

According to Barker, the City handed out more business licenses this year as well. 2016 saw 409 new businesses, compared to 342 in 2015.

Barker said highlights for the City and for the Economic Development department specifically included the completion of a new Land Use bylaw, as well as master plans for both transportation and transit. Barker says Economic Development's biggest project, however, is a new ten year economic strategy, which they have been working on since May.

"The focus of the strategy is really to look beyond classic economic development practices like investment attraction and business retention and expansion, and focus on contemporary aspects like planning for our future lands, looking at urban design, looking at downtown vibrancy, arts and culture, community amenities and quality of place."

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

New Year, Same Problem

With the past few years seeing a huge spike in opioid abuse, RCMP are preparing to continue the battle in 2017.

Multi Vehicle Collision Causes Major Delays

Icy roads caused a serious multi vehicle collision on Tuesday, December 27th.

A Year of Growth in Airdrie

Although 2016 was a challenging year for Airdrie in many ways, Shay Barker at the City of Airdrie says the city still experienced growth.

Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives

Two Calgarians were killed in a tragic accident on the QEII near Innisfail on December 29.

Calling All Plumbers

If you or someone you know is a plumber in need of some work, you may be in luck.

Break and Enters in the Quarry

A recent rash of break and enters in Cochrane's Quarry have kept RCMP busy.

New Year, New Legislation

A number of new legislation is coming for January 1st, 2017.

Dogs With Jobs

They say dogs are a man's best friend, but they are much more than that.

Open Farm Days Sees Record Numbers

Over the Summer, the Province's "Open Farm Days" brought Albertans together with their rural neighbours. Several Rocky View Farms participated, by opening their doors to the public to show how things…

Mayor Brown Reflects on 2016

With 2016 almost in the books, Mayor Peter Brown reflected on the year that was.

Rocky View Receives Grant for Reading Program

On December 22, Rocky View School Division received a $5000 grant for The Educational Partnership Foundation.

Still Time To Give Feed Back on Genesis Place

There's still time to have your voice heard when it comes to Genesis Place.

Canadian Blood Services Desperate for Donations

As 2016 comes to a close, Canadian Blood Service is in desperate need of donors.

RCMP Look Back on Successful Year

Airdrie RCMP are happy with their performance in 2016.

Christmas Tree Drop Off Now Available

You won't be needing your Christmas tree anymore, and the Eastside Recycle Depot would be happy to take it off your hands.

Boxing Decorations On Boxing Day?

With Christmas in the rear view mirror, we wanted to know when Airdronians start packing up their Christmas decorations. We walked the streets and asked residents when they start taking down their…

RVSD Leads the Way

Not only does Rocky View Schools (RVS) offer regular leadership programs they also offer a Leadership Academy.

City Facilities Closing for Holidays

With the holidays upon us, a number Airdrie facilities will be closed. Make sure to check holiday schedules for closures and modified hours to avoid disappointment.

Airdronians Anticipate Good Times With Family This Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, we wanted to know what residents of the Airdrie are most excited for this holiday season.

Winter Ice? Go Fish!

With the drastic swings between warm and cold weather this winter, you might expect that conditions are not favourable for ice fishing, but according to Wes David with Airdrie Hunting and Fishing…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Login