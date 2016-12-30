Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives

Two Calgarians were killed in a tragic accident on the QEII near Innisfail on December 29.

After a semi-truck crossed the median and ended up in the west ditch of the highway, a good samaritan pulled over to help the truck driver. Both were outside their vehicles when a second semi-truck ran into debris from the first collision and lost control. The second truck struck the two people outside of their vehicles. Neither survived.

Police say that neither speed, alcohol or road conditions were factors in this fatal accident.

The southbound lanes of QEII were closed for several hours and reopened later that day.

