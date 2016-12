If you or someone you know is a plumber in need of some work, you may be in luck.

The Government of Alberta has made a desperate call for plumbers to help rebuild Fort McMurray after this year's wildfire.

Currently, there are 2,400 buildings that need to be reconstructed, and every home is in need of a toilet.

There is currently no exact number on how many plumbers Fort McMurray needs.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]