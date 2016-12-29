Break and Enters in the Quarry

A recent rash of break and enters in Cochrane's Quarry have kept RCMP busy.

Two break ins occurred on December 22 at two separate Quarry businesses while a third occurred December 27.

Cobs Bakery and Menchies were both targeted in the evening of the 22nd, while Original Joe's was hit the 27th.

RCMP Corporal Troy Savinkoff says at this point he does not believe all three are related, but it does raise some eyebrows.

"The way the entry was made into both cases was different; one was through smashing and one was through spinning a lock. People usually stick to their main ways of entering a business. That would make me think the Cobs and Menchies ones are more than likely related and it makes me think the other one which targeted booze and the He-Man way of smashing the glass might easily be something different."

Corporal Savinkoff, says generally speaking the area has not been a high targeted area, and for many of the businesses involved it was a first time occurrence.

Surveillance tape has been reviewed in the cases but as of now is not clear whether any will produce clear enough images.

In the Original Joe's incident alcohol was stolen, Cobs and Menchies had items stolen that are not being released at this time.

Cpl. Savinkoff adds while he does not have statistics to back it up, he does notice an influx of property related crimes going on.

"There does seem to be an increase for sure."

If you have any information regarding these incidents contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

