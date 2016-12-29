Dogs With Jobs

They say dogs are a man's best friend, but they are much more than that.

Service dogs have been used for many years in aiding the visually impaired but today they help people with a wide array of disorders including PTSD, seizures, mobility impairment, diabetes, and autism.

Jacob Williamson, a grade three student in Cochrane, has a service dog named Sergio. Jacob's mother, Alison Williamson, says Sergio has made a huge difference in her sons' life, who was diagnosed with autism when he was 6.



Williamson says Jacob is a different kid when Sergio is not by his side.

"I didn't realize how much Sergio was helping our family until he wasn't with us for a few hours. Jacob kept running off, wouldn't listen and was very upset. He also will sleep through the night with the dog laying beside him."

The Williamson family was fortunate to receive a dog from the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, which is a national charitable foundation that fully funds placement of these animals in Canadian homes. Service dogs can have costs upwards of $25,000.

Sarah Miller, Communications Manager for Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, says they offer a vast array of service dogs. Each year 150 dogs graduate from their training program.

"Dogs that are placed with a child on the autistic spectrum make that child more naturally comfortable, and makes navigating daily life easier, then in turn make learning and human interaction much easier. The benefits are multi fold."

For more benefits of service dogs or how to apply, click here.

