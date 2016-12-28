Open Farm Days Sees Record Numbers

Over the Summer, the Province's "Open Farm Days" brought Albertans together with their rural neighbours.

Several Rocky View Farms participated, by opening their doors to the public to show how things work behind the scenes.

“Open Farm Days continues to provide a great opportunity to connect with Alberta’s exceptional farmers and learn more about how our food is produced. The event is a showcase highlighting the diversity, sustainability and opportunity for growth in the agriculture sector.” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

This year's festivities had record participation, as Albertans flocked to farms and ranches around the province.

A total of 92 farmers opened their doors. There were also 72 culinary participants.

“Open Farm Days continues to grow in popularity as Albertans look for unique experiences and opportunities to learn more about the people who put the food on their table. With Canada set to begin celebrating its 150th anniversary, work has already begun for an even bigger and better Open Farms Days 2017.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism.

There were 17,804 visitors across the province, bringing in a total $134,280 for those farms and ranches participating.

For more information, visit the Open Farm Days website.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

