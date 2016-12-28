  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

With the past few years seeing a huge spike in opioid abuse, RCMP are preparing to continue the battle in 2017.

The final numbers for 2016 are about to come in, but the impact so far is being felt right across the province. 

"Fentanyl has become a problem in our communities over the past couple years and it's growing at a very high rate." said Cpl. Curtis Peters, RCMP.

Despite the best efforts of law enforcement and government, the numbers continue to grow. 

So far in 2016, there have been 193 fentanyl related deaths. The number will rise as the last few months of data is collected. 

"It's very very dangerous, we've seen unprecedented levels of overdoses in our communities as a results of the abuse of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids." said Peters. 

The Government of Alberta will continue to battle the opioid crisis with the help of law enforcement in the New Year.

For more information, you can visit the Government of Alberta website

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected] 

More Local News

New Year, Same Problem

With the past few years seeing a huge spike in opioid abuse, RCMP are preparing to continue the battle in 2017.

Multi Vehicle Collision Causes Major Delays

Icy roads caused a serious multi vehicle collision on Tuesday, December 27th.

Open Farm Days Sees Record Numbers

Over the Summer, the Province's "Open Farm Days" brought Albertans together with their rural neighbours. Several Rocky View Farms participated, by opening their doors to the public to show how things…

Mayor Brown Reflects on 2016

With 2016 almost in the books, Mayor Peter Brown reflected on the year that was.

Rocky View Receives Grant for Reading Program

On December 22, Rocky View School Division received a $5000 grant for The Educational Partnership Foundation.

Still Time To Give Feed Back on Genesis Place

There's still time to have your voice heard when it comes to Genesis Place.

Canadian Blood Services Desperate for Donations

As 2016 comes to a close, Canadian Blood Service is in desperate need of donors.

RCMP Look Back on Successful Year

Airdrie RCMP are happy with their performance in 2016.

Christmas Tree Drop Off Now Available

You won't be needing your Christmas tree anymore, and the Eastside Recycle Depot would be happy to take it off your hands.

Boxing Decorations On Boxing Day?

With Christmas in the rear view mirror, we wanted to know when Airdronians start packing up their Christmas decorations. We walked the streets and asked residents when they start taking down their…

RVSD Leads the Way

Not only does Rocky View Schools (RVS) offer regular leadership programs they also offer a Leadership Academy.

City Facilities Closing for Holidays

With the holidays upon us, a number Airdrie facilities will be closed. Make sure to check holiday schedules for closures and modified hours to avoid disappointment.

Airdronians Anticipate Good Times With Family This Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, we wanted to know what residents of the Airdrie are most excited for this holiday season.

Winter Ice? Go Fish!

With the drastic swings between warm and cold weather this winter, you might expect that conditions are not favourable for ice fishing, but according to Wes David with Airdrie Hunting and Fishing…

Light Up Supports Families In Need

The Cochrane Light Up committee has once again been able to give back to a community that supports them.

Weather Causing Havoc On Roads

The major snowfall in Rocky View has contributed to some major crashes around the area.

Missing Morley Man Located

A man from Morley, who was missing for over 10 days has been found.

Break And Enter Near Didsbury

Didsbury RCMP are looking for a suspect and a vehicle with aggressive tires.

PHOTOS: The Train Race Was Great!

On December 22nd hundreds of Airdrie families came to the Festival of Lights for one big purpose.

City Ecstatic About New Developments

The City of Airdrie is buzzing about two new developments slated for completion in 2017.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Login