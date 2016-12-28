New Year, Same Problem

With the past few years seeing a huge spike in opioid abuse, RCMP are preparing to continue the battle in 2017.

The final numbers for 2016 are about to come in, but the impact so far is being felt right across the province.

"Fentanyl has become a problem in our communities over the past couple years and it's growing at a very high rate." said Cpl. Curtis Peters, RCMP.

Despite the best efforts of law enforcement and government, the numbers continue to grow.

So far in 2016, there have been 193 fentanyl related deaths. The number will rise as the last few months of data is collected.

"It's very very dangerous, we've seen unprecedented levels of overdoses in our communities as a results of the abuse of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids." said Peters.

The Government of Alberta will continue to battle the opioid crisis with the help of law enforcement in the New Year.

For more information, you can visit the Government of Alberta website.

