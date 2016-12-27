Multi Vehicle Collision Causes Major Delays

Icy roads caused a serious multi vehicle collision on Tuesday, December 27th.

Crews responded to the scene on the QEII between Carstairs and Crossfield, where several vehicles lay in the ditch.

Traffic was backed up heading both North and South on the Highway, and the Northbound lanes were eventually closed.

All remaining vehicles were moved off of the road, and traffic slowly returned to normal.

The RCMP have issued a travel advisory for the QEII between Calgary and Didsbury, due to icy roads.

For more traffic updates, visit the Alberta 511 Twitter page.