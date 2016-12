There's still time to have your voice heard when it comes to Genesis Place.

The City is currently running a satisfaction survey for the facility, and hopes members of the community will give feedback.

The survey will run until January 6, and is open to anyone that uses Genesis place, whether they are an Annual Pass holder or only use the facility on a drop-in basis

You can find the survey here.

