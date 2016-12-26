RVSD Leads the Way

Not only does Rocky View Schools (RVS) offer regular leadership programs they also offer a Leadership Academy.

The model is based on a high level leadership program with the goal of having the participating students not only learning essential leadership skills but returning to their own schools and influencing the student bodies in a positive way. This two year program hosts around 10 students a year, from schools all around the RVS district.

The program meets 8 times a year, with two projects for the students to complete within that time. The first will be a minor project that is a service appreciation type of project which will involve organizing an event that will recognize staff or support staff, such as teachers, bus drivers or even administration staff. The second project will be more involved with the student recognizing a need within the school, devising a plan to address the need, and implementing it.

This program is one out of two being offered in Canada and has been running for 5 years; Bow Valley High School teachers Dorothy Karlson and Scott Thompson are the Rocky View Leadership Facilitators and feel very fortunate that RVS is supportive of this program. Karslon says this program really sets students up for success and instilling confidence as well as giving other students great role models to look up to.

"These kids we get to work with are leaders, and other students will look up to them. This program perpetuates itself, and gets bigger every year."

The cost for this academy is $200 a year which covers all the costs of guest speakers, food and snacks at meetings and events, and a team building event at the Calgary Rowing Club. To find out more information about this Rocky View initiative, click here.

