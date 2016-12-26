RCMP Look Back on Successful Year

Airdrie RCMP are happy with their performance in 2016.

Gord Sage with the RCMP says crime in the city is trending downwards, an indication that the force is successfully fulfilling their mandate to keep the city safe.

"Other than the person's crime area, all other trends, domestics, crimes against property, things like that are certainly on a downward trend."

Compared to what other communities are facing, Sage is happy with the force's performance his year.

"We're certainly bucking the trend of what other communities are facing. Most of our crime categories are on a downward trend which is something we haven't seen in several years."

Sage also says Airdrie police have things to look forward to next year.

"For the next year we have an analyst position coming. It will be a full-time position that'll be able to analyze crime trends on a live basis which is going to be a good thing."

