Mayor Brown Reflects on 2016

With 2016 almost in the books, Mayor Peter Brown reflected on the year that was.

Mayor Brown said when he thinks back on the past year, the thing that stands out the most is the generosity of the people of Airdrie.

"The schools, the churches, the social organizations, the business community, everybody coming together to support people that are in need. To me, that's been the number one thing, is watching the generosity of the community and people come together."

Mayor Brown says dispite a difficult year that saw an economic down turn and disaster in the north of the province with the Fort McMurray fires, he has been impressed by how much Airdronians give of their time and resources.

Mayor Brown also praised the resiliency of Airdrie businesses in the tough economic climate.

"Our number one industry, the development industry, you can just tell that the number of homes going up is not what it used to be, but they're still there, they're still hanging around, they're still pushing, and people are still supporting the businesses."

Mayor Brown remains optimistic about 2017, hoping the new year will see an uptick in our economy. He is also looking forward to new opportunities in Airdrie, highlighting improvements to transportation, increased medical care, a solid budget and defining and developing the downtown area as things to look forward to.

