Boxing Decorations On Boxing Day?

With Christmas in the rear view mirror, we wanted to know when Airdronians start packing up their Christmas decorations. We walked the streets and asked residents when they start taking down their decorations.

"For sure after Epiphany, for sure after Epiphany. Yeah, so we can celebrate the twelve days of Christmas and stuff like that," replied Anna-Marie.

"About a week. Seven days," said Mark.

Wes knew a specific date.

"My wife takes them down January second."

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]