Airdronians Anticipate Good Times With Family This Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, we wanted to know what residents of the Airdrie are most excited for this holiday season.

We took to Main Street and asked people what they are looking forward to the most this Christmas, and found a common answer.

"Oh, to spend time with family and have a beautiful dinner and just enjoy my time with everyone," answered Norbert.

"Family time, spending time with family," replied Devon. Her friend Matt agreed.

"Yeah, I like that idea. Family time's good. I've got twelve people coming over to the house, so it's going to be interesting."

