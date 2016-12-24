With the drastic swings between warm and cold weather this winter, you might expect that conditions are not favourable for ice fishing, but according to Wes David with Airdrie Hunting and Fishing Association, the ice couldn't be better.

"The ice is amazing," said David. "A lot of times in past years what can happening is you get lots of snow and then a cold snap, and what it does is the snow acts as an insulation and it creates poor ice. But because the lakes weren't covered with deep, deep snow, the ice formed amazing. It's good, clean ice."

David said that the recent extreme cold did have an effect on people's desire to get on the lakes.

"During the cold snap, fish were still biting, but I don't know if it was the fish that turned off or the fishermen that turned off."

David hopes to see more people out on the ice over the Christmas break, but reminds everyone that even though the ice is good this year, you still need to be careful.

"Even though it's hard and good ice, caution needs to be used, especially if you have kids take extreme caution," said David before adding, "But also take the kids fishing, they'll love it. If you want to get your kids away from the computers and out of the house, fishing's the way to do it."

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]