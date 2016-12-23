Light Up Supports Families In Need

The Cochrane Light Up committee has once again been able to give back to a community that supports them.

Around $5150 was raised with an online auction which went to support five local Cochrane families. The Light Up girls' decided to approach five local schools who could identify a family who needed a helping hand this holiday season.

The ladies used the funds to make wishes come true for families by providing gifts on their Santa list. Stephenie Shelstad, Co-Organizer, says this is one of the best parts of Light Up.

"The monies we did raise through the Cochrane Light Up auction we were able to provide Christmas for five families. It's a really satisfying feeling knowing that there's going to be at least five families out there happy this Christmas, that may not have been without Cochrane Light Up."

On top of the adopt a families the two co-organizers do Random Acts of Kindness at various businesses throughout town to ripple the holiday spirit.

Sheldstad, says the two organizers will continue to support as many families as possible in future years

"Every year I go out and beat the streets and collect as many donations as I possibly can, trying to raise as much money as we possibly can; if we could, we would help every family possible but we can only do what our money allows us to do."

The co-organizers can't stress enough how grateful they are for the support they receive from the local Cochrane business community.

Cochrane is a town that continues to give even when times are tough.

