City Facilities Closing for Holidays

With the holidays upon us, a number Airdrie facilities will be closed. Make sure to check holiday schedules for closures and modified hours to avoid disappointment.

City Hall will be closed December 24-27. Reopens December 28

Genesis Place will be close at 1:00 pm on December 24 and stay closed December 25 and 26 for Christmas and Boxing Day, and January 1 for New Years Day

The Plainsmen Arena will be closed from December 23 to January 3

Community Links will close at noon on December 23 and reopen January 3

Airdrie Public Library will be closed December 25, 26, 27 and January 1

Airdrie Urgent Care will NOT close over the holidays, maintaining regular hours

Garbage Pickup will NOT experience interruptions over the holidays

