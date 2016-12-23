Weather Causing Havoc On Roads

The major snowfall in Rocky View has contributed to some major crashes around the area.

At least 30 cars were involved in a multi vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway near Scott Lake Hill.

Cochrane RCMP also responded to a crash involving a semi on Highway 1A at Bearspaw Road, which halted traffic to a single lane. The road in both directions has since been re-opened but Police say driving conditions remain poor.

Another incident tied up traffic on Northbound QE II just south of Crossfield, involving multiple vehicles.

With snow continuing to fall over the next day, you're encouraged to drive to the conditions.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]