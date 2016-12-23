PHOTOS: The Train Race Was Great!

On December 22nd hundreds of Airdrie families came to the Festival of Lights for one big purpose.

The annual Great Train Race took place that night as the Airdrie Fire Fighters and EMS went head to head to see who could sell more tickets.

Last year, the EMS took the title, but they couldn't repeat as the Firefighters win the night, raising $1083.

"By far the best turnout, best support we;ve received," said Tom Jukes with the Airdrie Professional Firefighters Association, "All the trains were running consistently the entire time and lots of people came out and seemed to support the lights and support us which was really nice."

The money raised will go to support the Tim Jackson Scholarship Fund for Grade 12 students in the community.

Although the EMS crew came short this year, they're still donating all their funds from the race to the Airdrie and District Victim's Assistance Society (ADVAS).

To find out more about both causes, you can visit the Tim Jackson Scholarship page and the website for ADVAS.



http://discoverairdrie.com/local/15418-the-train-race-was-great#sigProId2554577fbb View the embedded image gallery online at:

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]