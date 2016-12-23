Break And Enter Near Didsbury

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Didsbury RCMP are looking for a suspect and a vehicle with aggressive tires.

Sometime on December 22nd between 1 and 5pm, Police say a Truck or SUV drove up to a house on Township Road 302 and Range Road 54.

The suspect then broke into the house and stole various personal items before driving away.

RCMP are now looking for the vehicle which they believe has large, aggressive tires.

If you've seen any suspicious vehicles around the town, you're asked to contact the Didsbury RCMP

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]
 

