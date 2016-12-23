City Ecstatic About New Developments

The City of Airdrie is buzzing about two new developments slated for completion in 2017.

"We're really actually quite excited about the two new developments being constructed right now," says Shay Barker, Ecomomic Development Officer with the City of Airdrie, "Cooperstown Promenade off 8th Street and 40th Ave, and Midtown Commercial which is a smaller neighbourhood commercial area."

Barker says that the two new developments will bring new locations for businesses that are already in Airdrie, and with them, more jobs.

"In Midtown we know that we're going to be seeing Tim Hortons, we're going to be seeing a Co-Op Gas Bar and liquor store. In Cooperstown Promenade, we know we're going to be seeing a new Save On Foods, which we just saw our first open in Kingsview Market with a large number of staff being hired there, so we can anticipate the same in Coopers."

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]