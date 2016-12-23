Police Pursue Parkade Purps

Airdrie RCMP are investigating a break-in to a vehicle that occurred on November 30, at an underground parkade in southwest Airdrie.
Sometime after 9:00 pm that evening, a man and woman gained access to the vehicle by damaging the passenger side door. Video surveillance shows the suspects leaving the parkade in what police described as a beige late model Ford minivan.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at (403) 945-7200.
