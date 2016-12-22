  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

You may have been a bit surprised to see some new numbers for your 2017 Utility Rates.

The City of Airdrie recently sent out the rates for next year and there will be increase to both water and sewer use starting January 1st.

According to the new rates, the average residential utility bill is rising from $109 to $115.

Those numbers will vary from household to household.

The numbers for the Waste and Environmental Fees won't be finalized until the curbside recycling program starts in April.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

More Local News

Rockin' Away For The New Year

As 2016 comes to a close, so will a popular destination in Balzac.

Avoid a Trip to the Hospital This Year

With Airdrie and Rocky View Schools dismissing for Christmas break on December 22, Alberta Health Services hopes parents, teens and children will follow simple cold weather safety precautions to…

The Water Goes Up!

You may have been a bit surprised to see some new numbers for your 2017 Utility Rates.

RCMP Find Suspect In Mall Assault

Nearly three weeks after a theft and assault at CrossIron Mills, RCMP say they've found their man.

Saying Goodbye To The Echo

The Media Industry in Airdrie was hit with some sad news earlier in the week.

Oh Christmas Tree, Where Will You Go?

It's not quite time to take down decorations, but it will be soon.

What's On Airdrie's Wishlist?

With only a few days until Christmas, the team at Discover Airdrie were curious about what you hope to find under the tree on Christmas morning.

Kodiaks Give Back

Students at St. Martin De Porres High School learned a valuable lesson about giving back.

A Generous Year

If there was one word that would describe Airdrie in 2016, Mayor Peter Brown would say it's generosity.

Now That's A Jump!

Your wallet is taking another big hit at the pumps.

Stephen's Backpacks Distributes Mountains of Hope

On December 17, Stephen's Backpack Society distributed the bulk of the backpacks they have put together.

Still Time To Help the City Understand Family Violence

There is still time to fill out the City of Airdrie's survey on family violence before the January 6 deadline.

Festival of Lights Hears Those Trains A Comin'

Nose Creek Park is laying the tracks for the fifth annual Great Airdrie Train Race on December 22, at the Festival of Lights.

RCMP Investigate Odd Occurrence on Highway

Cochrane RCMP are investigating a strange incident that occurred on Highway 1A on December 20.

City Hears Report on Pool Capacity

Greg Lockhart, Genesis Place Manager, presented a report to City Council on Monday, December 19.

Thieves Ditch Trailer, Leave With Truck

RCMP have released an update on a truck and trailer that was stolen while idling in front of a Morningside home on December 20.

Hit and Run Kills Service Dog

Airdrie RCMP are on the lookout for a driver that struck and killed a service dog.

Airdrie Excited for Turkey Dinner

With Christmas just around the corner, many will be celebrating with a feast.

Another Vehicle Stolen While Idling

Another idling vehicle has driven away in Airdrie.

Christmas Hampers A Success

The Airdrie Lioness Club have wrapped up their 2016 Christmas Hamper program.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Reindeer

More Local News

BVHS Adopts Future Bobcats

How Big Should The Bucket Be?

Huge Honour for Local Peace Officer

The Solstice Is Upon Us!

Molding the Future of Alberta Healthcare

Hold onto your Hats

Stampeder Goes 4 Years Strong

Airdrie's Newest Sheet Of Ice

Have Your Say!

Rollover Cleared on QE II

City Prepares for Costly Carbon

Local Locker Room Ransacked

Keep Your Furnace Hot

Effects of Asbestos Ban Unclear

Delays On QEII

RCMP Look for Walmart Shoplifter

McDonalds Helps Feed Airdrie in More Ways Than One

RCMP Still Searching for Cooper's Car Thief

So Bright It's Recognized Across the Country

Help Available to EMS Dealing With Work Related Trauma

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Smile for your Community

21 December 2016 1:00 pm - 23 December 2016 8:00 pm

Best Western Hotel Airdrie





1st Annual Masquerade Ball

31 December 2016 7:00 pm - 01 January 2017 2:00 am

Town & Country Centre, Airdrie





Farm Transition Workshop

10 January 2017 9:00 am - 3:30 pm

Airdrie Agriculture Center, Airdrie





Mental Health First Aid for Adults who Interact with Youth

18 May 2017 8:30 am - 19 May 2017 4:30 pm

Education Centre - Rocky View Schools





Self-harm: What Every Parent Needs to Know about Non-Suicidal Self-Injury

25 May 2017 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Bert Church High School, Airdrie





Login