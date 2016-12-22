The Water Goes Up!

You may have been a bit surprised to see some new numbers for your 2017 Utility Rates.

The City of Airdrie recently sent out the rates for next year and there will be increase to both water and sewer use starting January 1st.

According to the new rates, the average residential utility bill is rising from $109 to $115.

Those numbers will vary from household to household.

The numbers for the Waste and Environmental Fees won't be finalized until the curbside recycling program starts in April.

